Dozens of Israeli settlers entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City, accompanied by Israeli security forces, in an action that may heighten tensions with Palestinian worshipers.

Young female Photojournalist Fatima Hassouna reportedly killed by Israeli strike in Gaza City — months after surviving one that took most of her family

Peru’s ex-President Humala and wife slapped with 15 years for laundering campaign funds from Odebrecht and Venezuela

Now seeking asylum at Brazil’s embassy in Lima

UK copies Russia’s playbook — sues Google for almost $7 billion over market dominance

Still a bargain compared to Russia's 1 quintillion fine