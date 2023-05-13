BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Jesus or the Antichrist? Part 7: The End of This Creation
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
114 followers
0
44 views • 05/13/2023

It is hard to imagine the wailing and grief of people when they stand at the Great White Throne Judgment and realize they cannot be forgiven. Most likely you will see family members or friends who will sob uncontrollably as they think back to all the times they rejected Jesus and you will be heartbroken as they are thrown into the Lake of Fire and their screams are heard no more.

After this horrifying event, there is a new creation and God the Father will come down and personally wipe the tears from your eyes. This sermon should motivate you to become a soul winner and share Jesus with those who are lost.

Sermon Outline:  https://eaec.org/sermons/2010/RLJ-1228.pdf

Jesus or the Antichrist?  Part 7: The End of This Creation

RLJ-1228 -- MARCH 7, 2010

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays at 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm


creationjesusend timesjudgement
Related videos
