SS Priorities & DEI

Trump Assassination Attempt: Secret Service Seeks Attendees For Disney LGBTQ+ Summit As Campaign Season Heats Up
* They failed to protect President Trump at his Butler PA rally.
* They will be worked to the limit during peak campaign season.
* But they’ll be well-represented at Disney’s ‘Out & Equal’ Workplace Summit in October.
