Bristol Uni appeal David Miller historic 'anti-Zionism is a protected characteristic' legal victory

Dr David Miller, former Sociology Professor from Bath, Strathclyde and Bristol Universities and prolific author on Al-Jazeera English Tuesday 07 Jan 2025





Talking about the urgent need to raise funds for his legal fees to defend himself against the University of Bristol.





https://substack.com/@trackingpower/p-154187664





University of Bristol to appeal my landmark victory

Jan 05, 2025





My landmark legal victory against @BristolUni is being appealed. My case established that anti-Zionist beliefs are protected under the Equality Act 2010. The University wants to overturn this. But if we win at the Employment Appeal Tribunal, we’ll strengthen this precedent, which is invaluable and necessary for pro-Palestine campaigners across Britain and beyond.





I need to raise at least £75k for the appeal. If you can help, please contribute here: https://fightingfund.org/supportmiller





