Bristol Uni appeal David Miller historic 'anti-Zionism is a protected characteristic' legal victory
Tony Gosling
Tony Gosling
15 views • 6 months ago

Dr David Miller, former Sociology Professor from Bath, Strathclyde and Bristol Universities and prolific author on Al-Jazeera English Tuesday 07 Jan 2025


Talking about the urgent need to raise funds for his legal fees to defend himself against the University of Bristol.


https://substack.com/@trackingpower/p-154187664


University of Bristol to appeal my landmark victory

Jan 05, 2025


My landmark legal victory against @BristolUni is being appealed. My case established that anti-Zionist beliefs are protected under the Equality Act 2010. The University wants to overturn this. But if we win at the Employment Appeal Tribunal, we’ll strengthen this precedent, which is invaluable and necessary for pro-Palestine campaigners across Britain and beyond.


I need to raise at least £75k for the appeal. If you can help, please contribute here: https://fightingfund.org/supportmiller


I mentioned the fantastic response to the fund raising appeal so far. But we still need more. Please help if you can.


Link to donation page: https://www.fightingfund.org/supportmiller


And paypal link: https://www.fightingfund.org/supportmiller_paypal

Keywords
palestinebilderbergthe zionist lobbydr david miller
