爹 Papa (Version A) - Miles Guo⎢MV

Papa Original music: Koji Tamaki Lyrics: Miles Guo, Fuwei.Qi Producer: Tang Ping Arrangement: XiaoGuang With a pair of rugged hands you raised me and lifted me up Still plowing the field, not saying a word your stubble frozen in snow memory freezes in my soul In the summer of 1983 joyfully you came to pick me up Sitting behind, I leaned on your back feeling secure and safe you are my whole world Oh papa The feeling of missing you has always been so strong wish I could go back in time Hunger and fear written on your face distant, timid, and wretched Every time I needed you most you were not there and my heart ached On the night of June 4th 1989 I saw fire burning in your eyes you trembled but never complained The courage I inherited from you made me who I am today Oh papa The feeling of missing you has always been so strong has never ceased Oh papa I’m willing to give it my all to terminate the evil CCP see you in the next life 演唱：Miles Guo Performed by: Miles Guo 原曲：Friend Original song: Friend 作曲：玉置浩二 Composer: Koji Tamaki 歌词：Miles Guo，齐馥伟 Lyrics: Miles Guo, William Wong



