爹 Papa (Version A) - Miles Guo⎢MV

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YoeONqQRRc4&list=PLpq6bGgCev7d8dOmvKsys5fMkNcV8psEZ&index=5
Papa
Original music: Koji Tamaki
Lyrics: Miles Guo, Fuwei.Qi
Producer: Tang Ping
Arrangement: XiaoGuang
With a pair of rugged hands
you raised me and lifted me up
Still plowing the field, not saying a word
your stubble frozen in snow
memory freezes in my soul
In the summer of 1983
joyfully you came to pick me up
Sitting behind, I leaned on your back
feeling secure and safe
you are my whole world
Oh papa
The feeling of missing you
has always been so strong
wish I could go back in time
Hunger and fear written on your face
distant, timid, and wretched
Every time I needed you most
you were not there
and my heart ached
On the night of June 4th 1989
I saw fire burning in your eyes
you trembled but never complained
The courage I inherited from you
made me who I am today
Oh papa
The feeling of missing you
has always been so strong
has never ceased
Oh papa
I’m willing to give it my all
to terminate the evil CCP
see you in the next life
演唱：Miles Guo
Performed by: Miles Guo
原曲：Friend
Original song: Friend
作曲：玉置浩二
Composer: Koji Tamaki
歌词：Miles Guo，齐馥伟
Lyrics: Miles Guo, William Wong