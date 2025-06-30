The Rivers - Shining

Music Video in 1080p HD by The Rivers





This is an Instrumental track we recorded for EMI.





Video was edited from the movie Shock (1946) Directed by Alfred L. Werker, Cinematography by Joseph MacDonald & Glen MacWilliams. It's in the Pubic Domain and not under copywrite.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shock_(1946_film)





My other songs / videos are here:

https://thephantomknocks.com/jukebox/





Song written by Steven Broome

Produced by Simon Tong

Music Video by Steven Broome