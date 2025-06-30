The Rivers - Shining

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Music Video in 1080p HD by The Rivers
This is an Instrumental track we recorded for EMI.
Video was edited from the movie Shock (1946) Directed by Alfred L. Werker, Cinematography by Joseph MacDonald & Glen MacWilliams. It's in the Pubic Domain and not under copywrite.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shock_(1946_film)
My other songs / videos are here:
https://thephantomknocks.com/jukebox/
Song written by Steven Broome
Produced by Simon Tong
Music Video by Steven Broome