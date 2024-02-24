WikiLeaks · Julian Assange's lawyer on the case & possible death penalty

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WikiLeaks · Julian Assange lawyer Jen Robinson: "Assange is being prosecuted and punished for having revealed evidence of US state criminality...he could face the death penalty and the US has offered no assurance that that will not happen"
#FreeAssange
@democracynow
@wikileaks