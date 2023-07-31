End times deception.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Showing even a congressman's church doesn't understand the alien deception during the recent US Congress hearing on UFO evidence. Also Gary Bates showing evidence that lots of literature, studies exists that links the UFO/alien phenomenon to the demonic attacks of the past. There is no difference.
Repent, brothers and sisters, ask god to reveal his son, Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and died and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.