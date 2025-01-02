BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ARE WE REALLY GOING TO LET THOSE PEOPLE IN NORTH CAROLINA FREEZE TO DEATH❓ 🥶 [30,000 COWS 🐮 2021]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
177 views • 6 months ago

🚨BREAKING: The White House just announced another 2.5 billion dollars to Ukraine today.


Meanwhile, this is what roads still look like in western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene.


The mainstream media censored this. Let's make it go VIRAL!


Source: https://x.com/DonaldTNews/status/1873819227775447522


Thumbnail:https://english.aawsat.com/world/5066129-death-toll-rises-helene-while-supplies-are-rushed-north-carolina-and-florida-digs-out


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://tenor.com/es-419/view/control-is-replacing-censorship-control-censorship-dancing-girl-group-gif-13701418


Re-posting:


I know the Amish don't use social media, but possibly someone can get word to them and get shelters built for those without homes - this cold front coming in seems to have been manufactured to murder all of those people silently...just like the 30,000 cows back in 2021


What exactly is the weird chemical 'fog' dropping on a number of states [and around the world]❓ Check out VfB's recent Twiteer | X feed: 🐦


https://x.com/C_A_N_S_T/


Bill Gates weather manipulation thats making people sick to push a new WHO farce. Arrest him and Governments who allow it


https://x.com/TheGabriel72/status/1874510630319006179


Tomorrow (1/1/25) I will be collecting a sterile fog (condensation) specimen from SW Florida. I will be processing it against all known infectious diseases, bacteria, and fungi associated with human and animal illness in my advanced CLIA/COLA molecular medical laboratory. I will publish the results here on X to (hopefully) put folks at ease about this irregular fog.


Additionally, If anyone else is capable of collecting water condensation into sterile glass containers, I am happy to pay for processing and shipping of various specimens from around the country. Please DM me first so I can instruct on proper specimen collection. Please RT to spread awareness and gather more specimens.


Hopefully we can put a lot of concerned Americans minds at ease. RT for more samples! I’ll test as many as I can get by Friday.


https://x.com/BBBRW21/status/1874278545658097792


🇺🇸 23-year-old Kamel Hawkins charged with attempted murder after pushing a random man in front of a moving train in Manhattan.


The incident happened at the W. 18th St. stop in Chelsea at about 140 according to police. 45-year-old victim is expected to survive and only suffered a head injury.


Follow us -> LiveLeak


https://t.me/c/1608812896/22529

north carolina2021white genocidehurricane helenemulti pronged attackweaponized calamity30 thousand cows
