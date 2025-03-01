BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BrightLearn - NATO's Secret Armies by Daniele Ganser
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
670 views • 6 months ago

In the late 1940s, amid the Cold War, the CIA and MI6 launched Operation GLADIO, a covert NATO-backed network aimed at countering communism in Western Europe. The operation, detailed in Daniele Ganser's "NATO's Secret Armies," involved secret armies in countries like Italy, Denmark, and France, trained by special forces. Initially intended to resist a potential Warsaw Pact invasion, GLADIO's scope expanded to include terrorism and human rights abuses. Notable incidents included the 1972 Peteano bombing in Italy, falsely blamed on left-wing groups but linked to right-wing extremists, and Greece's 1967 coup. The exposure of GLADIO revealed widespread manipulation of democratic institutions and underscored the need for transparency and accountability in intelligence operations.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai 

Find a copy of this amazing book here

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
