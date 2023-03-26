The Head of The European Central Bank Said Too Much Screwed by Prankster Pretending .... Zelensky's

Christine Lagarde - the current president of the European Central Bank and the former president of the International Monetary Fund is a person convicted by a French Highest Court's final verdict for several hundred million Euro scams. She was sentenced to ONE YEAR in prison, which you can easily guess was discontinued. Untouchable bandits and criminals will now set up our future!

The most important thing she accidentally said was that at the end of this year we may expect digital Euro, guys. Say goodbye to your savings!





Szefowa Europejskiego Banku Centralnego Wkręcona Przez Prankstera Udającego ... Zełeńskiego

Christine Lagarde - aktualna prezesowa Europejskiego Banku Centralnego a wcześniejsza prezes Międzynarodowego Funduszu Walutowego jest osobą skazaną wyrokiem prawomocnym za wieloset milionowe przekręty (w Euro). Zasądzono jej JEDEN rok odsiadki, który jak się domyślasz - umorzono. Bandyci i kryminaliści będą nam teraz budować przyszłość!

Najważniejszą rzeczą jaka wymsknęła się w tej rozmowie, to fakt, że pod koniec jeszcze tego roku możemy spodziewać się cyfrowego Euro. Pożegnajcie się więc ze swoimi oszczędnościami.



Więcej po polsku w temacie https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1j0Foc4RinU