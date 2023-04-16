Prof Sucharit Bhakdi at Wake Up Asia 2.0 - about the 3 goals of the people who run the plandemic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prof Sucharit Bhakdi's important and urgent message for Asia and beyond, at Wake Up Asia 2.0, originally aired on 19th March, 2023. Dr Bhakdi is a highly accomplished and respected Thai-German Microbiologist, and has (co-)authored 314 PubMed publications, many of which are highly cited. Despite being heavily censored and "fact-checked," he has continued to raise the alarm about the plandemic and Covid-19 "vaccines." Please heed his message!
This event was jointly organised by the Asian Coalition for Health:
Healing the Divide (HTD), Persatuan Pengguna Islam Malaysia (PPIM), Gerakan Post Mortem Covid-19 (GPMC), World Council for Health (WCH), Malaysian Alliance for Effective Covid Control (MAECC) and Khon Thai Pitaksith.