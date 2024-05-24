Prophecy 44 - Arise Watchmen On The Wall! WAR CLOUDS "An army fearsome and strong," "I have well prepared MY called out ones." (Also see full prophecy in Description)

this is a mirrored video from brother YTForYAHUSHUA thank you so much for so many videos reaching souls around the world.

Prophecy 44 Arise Watchmen On The Wall!

Spoken under the anointing to

Rev. Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu

October 8,1998.

"For I am calling many forth now, says YAHUVEH. These are MY yielded vessels, yielded instruments in MY supernatural army that shall bring unity to MY body. They shall bring order. For now is the time, says YAHUVEH, now is the time for MY watchmen. Now is the time for those who have walked the midnight hours. Arise, arise, arise, oh sleeping people. Arise now, arise now, arise now, and proclaim the victory. An army fearsome and strong, an army that will cause the enemy to shake and tremble with fear and terror upon hearing the noise of your assemblage and of your marching through the land. Continue to call out and proclaim and preach the gospel of salvation.

Partake of your spiritual nourishment and shake the sleep from your eyelids and hear the voices of MY watchmen. For it is they to whom I have given this, MY Word, for you to arise, arise, arise, says YAHUVEH do that which is precious in MY sight. Do that which will bring ME Glory and that which will bring about a great harvest of souls and I will know that you truly love ME. Arise, arise, arise and awaken to the truth and gird yourselves with the truth and walk in that truth for MY eternal plan has been manifested among you and there is still much preparation to be made and do that which I have created you to do.

(MY Heavenly Father spoke to me today and said those things to me today, so clearly, so clear. For there are storm clouds brewing in the hearts of men that are not visible in the natural and as the war clouds gather over the horizon, and as the thunder and the lightning from the power of those war clouds continue to manifest themselves within.)

You're hearing and you're seeing, do not be afraid, says YAHUVEH, of those things that are from ME. So prepare your hearts, all these things are set into motion shall manifest themselves, says the Almighty YAHUVEH. I have well prepared MY called out ones. It is not your responsibility to originate the truth. It is simply your responsibility to respond to MY truth, says the Lord your God. For you shall discern the true from the false and you shall have peace in your hearts that those things which are from ME are for your good and you will discern those things that are false and that have been sent by the enemy and his followers are sent to deceive you. Use caution; do not let your guard down."