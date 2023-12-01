ALEX JONES [FULL] Friday 12/1/23 • High-Level Government Whistleblower Confirms Covid Vax Killing Millions!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EMERGENCY INFORMATION! TUNE IN NOW! HIGH-LEVEL GOVERNMENT WHISTLEBLOWER CONFIRMS COVID VAX KILLING MILLIONS!
New Zealand has removed a high-level administrator, who oversaw the entire government database from his position, after he went public with the proof that between 17-24% of people that took the Pfizer/Moderna shots were dead in one year!
Tune in as Alex Jones lays out smoking gun of global depopulation. Ladies & gentlemen, we caught them red-handed! Top investigative journalist Steve Kirsch joins the broadcast to break down this huge revelation down and much more!
