Parents Must Confront Radical Critical Race Theory and Marxism Urges Noelle Mering

There is a big difference between the core tenets of the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s and today’s CRT-fueled “anti-racist” agenda. Noelle Mering is a leading voice in exposing the true roots of the Marxist revolution taking the U.S. by storm. She explains the history behind Critical Race Theory, Karl Marx’s ideological goalposts, and the influencing theories that have contributed to the promulgation of Marxism itself. She also reveals why this radical movement is targeting the innocence of children, and how this is part of the overarching agenda to ultimately destroy our free nation. Noelle provides resources to help parents stand up to this destruction of traditional values.







TAKEAWAYS





Parents: you cannot be complacent in allowing your children to be taught radical Marxist ideas - homeschool





Progressive Queer Theory keeps pushing boundaries and insatiably destroying millions of impressionable minds





Don’t live in fear or let the enemy use your compassion to manipulate you; compassion is being used as a weapon





The “woke” movement uses two types of oppression: a movement away from oppressive systems and from sexual repression







🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

A Christian Response to Wokeness Video: https://bit.ly/40axvBK

The Tuttle Twins (get 40% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/TUTTLETWINSCCM

Awake, Not Woke Book: https://amzn.to/3MZx766





🔗 CONNECT WITH NOELLE MERING

Website: https://theologyofhome.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theologyofhome/?hl=en

Twitter: https://twitter.com/noellem





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/





