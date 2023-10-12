EMERGENCY WORLDWIDE TERROR ALERT! [OCTOBER 13]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EMERGENCY WORLDWIDE TERROR ALERT! Learn How the American Left is Tied to Hamas and the Collapse of the Western World!
Alex Jones breaks down the connection between the American Left and Hamas as the world faces global terror.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/hamas-war-gaza-twitter-x-removes-content-israel-palestinians/