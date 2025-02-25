Wartime Cafe with Laith Marouf Special Roundtable: Mohammad Marandi, David Miller, Leila Hatoum, Dimitri Lascaris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Filmed the night before the martyrdom procession of Hizbulah’s former Secretary Generals, Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine, a roundtable looking at the future of resistance to Zionism, Imperialism and Colonialism in Lebanon, Iran, UK, EU and Canada, with the distinguished guests, Dr Mohammad Marandi, Dr David Miller, Leila Hatoum and Dimitri Lascaris
Filmed 22/02/2025
Montage: Hadi Hotait
