Is Christianity Too Exclusive?
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
03/16/2023

Redigitized Audio and Video!On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/christianity-too-exclusive

More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social


Dave, you’re been on the debate wagon of late, and these are questions that are coming up.It’s amazing, not only the atheists, but those who are really against Biblical Christianity with what they come up with, but what about this question?Did God just leave out those who didn’t know anything about Israel, Jerusalem, Bethlehem, things that we’ve been talking about and Matthew and so on….

Keywords
bibledave huntberean callta mcmahon
