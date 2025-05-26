🚨If Americans Knew: Gaza Genocide is DWARFING the Nazi Holocaust

“In the media, you hear the same phrases, the same usually Israeli talking points, when and if you hear anything about the issue…it’s so horrific because of social media. Many more Americans, especially younger Americans, are learning what’s going on, and it’s showing the corporate media up for the fraudulence of so many of its news reports.

I think that’s part of it. I think they may be realising that this is dwarfing the Nazi Holocaust, what’s going on right now. It’s certainly a massive genocide that’s going on in real time that we can see. Unlike the 1940s, when people didn’t see what was going on, now we can see it. You can open up your smartphone that everyone has, go to Twitter or Instagram, and you can see these tragic, horrible images from the region.

So the corporate media must realise that they are really being shown up as fraudulent, pro-Israel shills. And as human beings, I’m wondering, I’m hoping, that maybe this is touching them also. They certainly don’t want to be on the side of history where their children and grandchildren say ‘how could you do that? How could you do that? How could you not tell the truth about what was being done to Palestinian babies?’”

-Alison Weir, Founder of If Americans Knew, on the latest episode of Going Underground, discussing the media's coverage of the US-UK-EU-armed Israeli genocide in Gaza.





