Water Pipe and Gas Line touching causing current to go everywhere

Wow! What a day I brought out my electrician and we found the water pipe touching the gas line and this alone created high magnetic field in the home once the blower from the furnace came on the magnetic fields were even higher. The next step is to cut the water pipe and get the bond wire off the water pipe and have only one grounding conductor to the outside next to the meter. 6 Gage is code we like 1(0) to give more surface area for the RF to go to ground. So the water pipe current was going through the water heater following the least path to the blower then to the neutral then back to the electric panel which i Got 3 Amps of net current on the Furnace Branch circuit. 2.9 Amps on the A/c and Furnace Branch Circuit 2.9 Amps On the Bond Wire and 2.9 Amps on Water Pipe by the Furnace this is probably a Neutral to Ground Code Violation at the Furnace. Power Off all branch circuits Because of no current everything went to Zero except the water pipe dropped to.10 amps which is coming in from the grid on the water pipe What we have here at the end of the day is the neutral is touching the chassis of the furnace along with the ground. The neutral for health reasons should not touch the chassis because of the net current it creates which current can cause high magnetic fields and will travel on every wire like an antenna. If the bond wire was not attached to the water pipe these reading would have been much lower due to the bond at the Furnace, it had another path to the water pipe and then jumped on the bond wire to the panel then it goes everywhere from that point to the rest of the house. I was using two NFA and one was set on peak and the other was set on RMS so that is why i thought i had a problem with the NFA set On peak because the measurements will only increase after I get another higher reading t.

