Biden Regime's unconstitutional EO: Racist discrimination against White Male Citizens
102 views • 02/19/2023

Joe Biden has appointed Susan Rice to be the chair of the new “White House Steering Committee on Equity” to conduct a sweeping “racial equity” progressive makeover of the federal government with the establishment of “Agency Equity Teams” in all departments that answer to Rice. Biden issued an executive order on Thursday titled, “Executive Order on Further Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through The Federal Government.”

The Agency Equity Teams will have power and funding to transform the federal government by “Delivering Equitable Outcomes Through Government Policies, Programs, and Activities.” Every year agencies will submit an “Equity Action Plan” to the White House Steering Committee on Equity chaired by Rice. Also, “each Agency Equity Team shall support continued equity training and equity leadership development for staff across all levels of the agency’s workforce.”

White House press releases:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2023/02/16/executive-order-on-further-advancing-racial-equity-and-support-for-underserved-communities-through-the-federal-government/

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2023/02/16/fact-sheet-president-biden-signs-executive-order-to-strengthen-racial-equity-and-support-for-underserved-communities-across-the-federal-government/  

Links to more info:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/02/biden-gives-power-to-susan-rice-for-sweeping-racial-equity-makeover-of-the-federal-government-agency-equity-teams-to-be-established-to-run-all-departments-reeducate-workers/  


susan riceracial discriminationbiden regimeexec orderwhite male citizens
