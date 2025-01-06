BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hcoin to the Moon by Miles Guo
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
946 followers
32 views • 5 months ago

词：威廉王 曲：唐平 编曲：SFG 自由 多么熟悉的字眼 却不知不觉 离我越来越遥远 曾经那个意气风发的少年 为了生存只能拼命挣钱 财富 是他们画下的大饼 虚幻背后发现全都是陷阱 经济各种暴雷 房价崩的稀碎 抬起头 前路一片漆黑 welcome to the world to the new world welcome to the world Hcoin to the moon welcome to the world to the new world welcome to the world Hcoin to the moon Hcoin to the moon Hcoin to the moon 安全 最前沿加密技术出手 （Set me free） 让你的财富 没人能夺走 稳定币 浮动币 设计天下无双 （I can see） 还有二十帕 黄金挂钩 摧毁 不停压榨你的机器 （It’s our time） 从此不再做金钱的奴隶 喜联储的大门 永远敞开向你 （Future‘s bright） 前途光明 就在喜币 welcome to the world to the new world welcome to the world Hcoin to the moon welcome to the world to the new world welcome to the world Hcoin to the moon Hcoin to the moon Hcoin to the moon Hcoin to the moon Hcoin to the moon

Keywords
trumpchinabioweaponccpartemisinincovidstevebannonivermectinhcqccpvirusbgymilesguotakedownccptakedowntheccpnfscgettrhcoinvaccine disasterhdo13579artesunatehimalayaexchange3f
