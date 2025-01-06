Hcoin to the Moon by Miles Guo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
词：威廉王
曲：唐平
编曲：SFG
自由 多么熟悉的字眼
却不知不觉 离我越来越遥远
曾经那个意气风发的少年
为了生存只能拼命挣钱
财富 是他们画下的大饼
虚幻背后发现全都是陷阱
经济各种暴雷 房价崩的稀碎
抬起头 前路一片漆黑
welcome to the world
to the new world
welcome to the world
Hcoin to the moon
welcome to the world
to the new world
welcome to the world
Hcoin to the moon
Hcoin to the moon
Hcoin to the moon
安全 最前沿加密技术出手
（Set me free）
让你的财富 没人能夺走
稳定币 浮动币 设计天下无双
（I can see）
还有二十帕 黄金挂钩
摧毁 不停压榨你的机器
（It’s our time）
从此不再做金钱的奴隶
喜联储的大门 永远敞开向你
（Future‘s bright）
前途光明 就在喜币
welcome to the world
to the new world
welcome to the world
Hcoin to the moon
welcome to the world
to the new world
welcome to the world
Hcoin to the moon
Hcoin to the moon
Hcoin to the moon
Hcoin to the moon
Hcoin to the moon