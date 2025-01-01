COVID jabs may cause PERMANENT damage to immune system, elevating risk of turbo cancer | Dr. Makis

"Once the vaccines roll out in 2021, you see a statistically significant rise in cancer, and it rises every single year since then...There's some kind of damage that appears to be permanent, and it can manifest years after you've had your last COVID vaccines."

Radiologist, oncologist, and cancer researcher Dr. William Makis (@MakisMD) discusses with pediatrician Dr. Paul Thomas on a recent episode of Good Morning CHD (@ChildrensHD) data analysis performed by Ethical Skeptic (@EthicalSkeptic) looking at the occurrence of malignant neoplasms (i.e. cancerous tumors or abnormal tissue growths that can spread to other parts of the body) in the 0-54 age cohort in the U.S. between the years ~2017 and 2024. As Makis notes, Ethical Skeptic's work shows that there was a sharp rise in reports of death due to malignant neoplasms that began after the rollout of the COVID injections.

"I love the work of Ethical Skeptic, and this is his work," Makis says of the graph he presents for Thomas. "This is a data analyst on X...and he looks at CDC data, and he finds these trends that are really fascinating."

"These are deaths from malignant neoplasms in...a younger cohort, ages 0 to 54," Makis says. "And you see that really, in 2020, you don't see much in terms of a rising cancer. There seems to be a slight blip above trend line, but it's sort still hovering around a long-term trend line. And then once the vaccines roll out in 2021, then you see a statistically significant rise in cancer, and it rises every single year since then."

Ethical Skeptic "calls it a 12-sigma event, which is...I'm not even gonna try to describe what that means, how astronomically unlikely this is to be a sort of a random thing or a coincidence," Makis says. "This is a very real trend. I'm seeing it in thousands and thousands of young people," the cancer researcher adds. "And what's shocking and what's particularly concerning about this graph—and I really want people to pay attention to this—is that people stopped taking booster shots. People have, by and large, stopped taking booster shots. But the trend continues. And it's a very steady upward trend. There's no sign of it leveling off or stopping, or reversing. And this has me really, really concerned for the long term."

Makis goes on to say:

"Initially, I started seeing these patterns...Someone would take a COVID vaccine and then they would be diagnosed with a stage 4 cancer out of the blue four months later, six months later. And I thought, 'Okay. Well, maybe there's a pattern here. Maybe there's a sort of a certain time that's required for cancer to develop.' And through my research, I found, for example, that there is a shift in the type of antibodies that we produce. It's called the IgG 4 shift. And IgG 4 antibodies start being produced once you've been exposed to multiple shots, once you've had at least two COVID vaccines. And these are called tolerance antibodies. This is where your...immune system starts tolerating the antigen, which is the spike protein; but it also starts tolerating cancer and cancer cells. And that takes a few months. That whole shift takes several months to happen.

"But then I start[ed] seeing cases where the young person hasn't taken a shot in the last two years, then they're just suddenly diagnosed with an aggressive stage 4 cancer that behaves the way these mRNA vaccine–induced turbo cancers are behaving, and they [the patients] have a very, very poor prognosis. They don't respond to chemotherapy or radiation therapy or even immunotherapy, and then they die approximately six to 12 months after diagnosis. So there is a long-term effect, and that is the one thing that really has me concerned...that there is something that happens to people who've had the vaccines that is permanent. There's some kind of damage that appears to be permanent, and it can manifest years after you've had your last COVID vaccines. And this is really, really, concerning for me."

