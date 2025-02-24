© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Doctors in the United Kingdom are still being silenced for speaking out about the COVID jab harms and deaths.
Dr. Liz Evans: "We're not being given a chance to speak (about harms of jab), this has set a dangerous precedent..."
Dr. Clare Craig: "We need transparency and debate, not the silencing of voices."