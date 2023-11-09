Catholic Manhood Nuggets - Success is when opportunity meets preparation. Matthew 25:1-13

Catholic Men Chicago Southland - cmcsmen.net

Success is when opportunity meets preparation. Matthew 25:1-13

November 12th 2023Thirty-Second Sunday in Ordinary Time

https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/111223.cfm



R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Stay awake and be ready!

For you do not know on what day your Lord will come.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.





Gospel

Mt 25:1-13

Jesus told his disciples this parable:

"The kingdom of heaven will be like ten virgins

who took their lamps and went out to meet the bridegroom.

Five of them were foolish and five were wise.

The foolish ones, when taking their lamps,

brought no oil with them,

but the wise brought flasks of oil with their lamps.

Since the bridegroom was long delayed,

they all became drowsy and fell asleep.

At midnight, there was a cry,

'Behold, the bridegroom! Come out to meet him!'

Then all those virgins got up and trimmed their lamps.

The foolish ones said to the wise,

'Give us some of your oil,

for our lamps are going out.'

But the wise ones replied,

'No, for there may not be enough for us and you.

Go instead to the merchants and buy some for yourselves.'

While they went off to buy it,

the bridegroom came

and those who were ready went into the wedding feast with him.

Then the door was locked.

Afterwards the other virgins came and said,

'Lord, Lord, open the door for us!'

But he said in reply,

'Amen, I say to you, I do not know you.'

Therefore, stay awake,

for you know neither the day nor the hour."

The parable of the wedding feast is a difficult one to understand. Many commentators and writers have found difficulty in explaining many of the details. However, the general lesson is clear enough. Our Lord described an incident that happened or could have happened at a wedding festival in order to bring home to his listeners the need for being ever vigilant and ready in his service if they wish to avoid the calamity of being excluded from the heavenly and eternal nuptials on the last day. In the other parable in which our Lord uses a wedding feast to describe his kingdom, the lesson concerns those who refused the invitation and will not come to the wedding. Here it concerns those who accepted the invite.





The parable of the foolish bridesmaids is a reminder to us all that we should be prepared for the Lord's return at any moment. We should be diligent in our prayers and always be prepared to serve Him.















