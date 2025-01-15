BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Stage is Set: Iran & Russia Ready to Take On Trump
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Out of the current BRICS -10 Alliance, both Iran (Persia) and Russia (the Far North) are strengthening military and economic ties at a critical moment in history. All of these developments are fulfilling end times Bible prophecy, and the sooner you understand what is about to unfold from a biblical lens, the more equipped and prepared you will be for the tribulation that the world will soon be facing.


Iran is currently performing military drills and maneuvers around the country in preparation for war against Israel and the US. In terms of WW3 and escalation, either the economy (a major correction of the US stock market) or war between Israel and Iran might be the first domino to fall. The coming Trump administration’s dangerous rhetoric is making the second scenario more likely.


BOOKS:

📕 Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets ONE book FREE!

https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

📓Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets TWO book FREE!

https://www.bibleprophecysecrets2.com/

🎧Grab the Audiobook:

https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/audio


LINKS / SOCIAL:

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@overcomebabylon

Twitter: https://x.com/overcomebabylon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/overcome.babylon/

Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🔥 Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy

🎧 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

🌙 Biblical Calendar: https://overcomebabylon.com/5860

russiaantichristgapsecond comingabomination of desolationcoming of christezekiel 38mystery babylongog and magog warpersiabricsgogmagogamerica in prophecy70th weekten kingschurch agerevelation prophecy70 weeks of daniel10 kings490revelation explainedthe book of daniel explainedcovenant made with manyiran breaking news
