This classic lecture is excellent, all before the internet.





The Committee of 300 (1994)

Dr. John Coleman, being a historian in intelligence community, researched in full scope the sinister forces behind the New world order movement. This video lecture represents a culmination of his findings about secret societies which form this global movement and how it came into existence. More Info: http://Coleman300.com ~Free PDF Book & Sources: http://goo.gl/2q6dz & http://goo.gl/L3wSL John Coleman (born 1935) is an author and analyst of world affairs. He has written several books and numerous papers analyzing the power structure of the world. He argues that a relatively small group of people - whom he calls 'The Committee of 300' - constitute a ruling elite who are pursuing a goal of one-world government. Coleman's books have been influential among more well known conspiracy authors such as David Icke and Jim Marrs who quote him in their own works. Coleman researched the fact that the Muslim Brotherhood is a secret Masonic order created, with support from T. E. Lawrence, Bertrand Russell and St John Philby, to "keep the Middle East backward so its natural resource, oil, could continue to be looted." Coleman has also criticized the Club of Rome, the Giorgio Cini Foundation, Global 2000, the Interreligious Peace Colloquium, the Tavistock Institute, and other organizations.







