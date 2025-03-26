BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
10 Reasons: Watch for April 25 - Food Shortage 03/26/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
783 followers
137 views • 5 months ago

Today Pastor Stan gives 10 Reasons why we should prepare and be aware of a food shortage coming. Maybe even as early as April. Many Prophecies say a food shortage is coming, but they don’t tell us what causes it. Today we look at what might be some of those causes.


Keywords
food shortageprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stanten reasons
Chapters

00:00National Emergency

04:32Ten Reasons

16:23Trump as King

23:13Joseph’s Kitchen

