Hat tip to Phillip Turner! - A REAL American hero!
Published a month ago

Hat tip to Phillip Turner!

A REAL American hero!

Someone who fights for YOU and your inalienable human rights,

against a #Corrupt, illegitimate, #Corporation, they cal the US #Government!


The United States is a Corporation that has enslaved 300 million people!

And that is the long and the short of it ladies and gents!


You have a CORPORATION writing "Statutes and Codes" (NOT LAWS) and then

ASSUMING that FREE MEN & WOMEN "Consent" to live under them!


Well.... I don't consent!

And I'll bet you money that at least HALF of America's 330 million

people don't either.


It's time something is done about these openly #Criminal institutions!


F*ck #SCOTUS, those black robed priests WORK FOR THE CORPORATION!

Free men and women do not CONSENT to living under the CORPORATE POLICIES of the CORPORATION of the United States! A foreign owned CORPORATION located offshore!


THIS is not a "government"

It is an organized #Criminal enterprise where people are extorted out of what is theirs


Their Time, Labor, Property, and their FREEDOM!

There is no world where this is legitimate!


These people are NOT "Elected" by "We the People"

They are SELECTED by their CORPORATE Criminal Bankers and their friends!


You KNOW that what I say is true!

When are we going to rectify the situation and FREE THE AMERICAN SLAVES?


I find it very funny that we discuss #Slavery from 200 years ago....

When every American TODAY is a SLAVE, controlled, extorted, and threatened by a CORPORATION that calls itself the "US Government"


Yet NO AMERICAN agreed to any of this!


I used videos from Phillip Turner and Here's the Deal (High Impact Flix)

original High Impact Flix video: https://www.facebook.com/HighImpactFlix/videos/798297055438717


original The Battousai (Phillip Turner) video:

https://youtu.be/yzKBbLFyrno


Check out BOTH of these channels!

Where REAL American heroes fight Tyranny and Oppression in America!

Go give their video a like and a share and support the cause!

I salute them both


Follow me on these other platforms, in case my channel should disappear!


Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692


Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker


BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/


RoxyTube Channel: @TexasOutlaw503 - https://roxytube.com/@TexasOutlaw503


Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0


UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503


Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw


You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503

This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)


Live and speak the TRUTH!

