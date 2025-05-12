ARC Highlights: Rebuilding Civilization: What the Summit Revealed About Faith, Freedom & the Future

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What happens when 4,000 leaders from nearly 100 nations gather to confront the decline of faith, family, and freedom? In this first episode of a powerful 3-part series, we take you inside the ARC Summit—a landmark global gathering co-founded by Dr. Jordan Peterson—to explore how we can recover what has been lost and rebuild what matters most.
In this episode, you'll discover:
• Why many believe Western civilization is at a tipping point
• The biblical foundation of human dignity, truth, and liberty
• Insights on the cultural battle between radical ideologies and biblical values
• Why exile and return—not decline and fall—is the biblical pattern of hope
• A call to become part of a “creative minority” that can turn the tide
This is a stirring call to remember who we are—and to take our place in shaping what comes next.
