A Father Remembers: The Resistance of Murad Rjoub

Martyr Murad Rajoub, from Dura village in Hebron, was martyred in the Gaza Strip after being released from Israeli prisons in the Wafa al-Ahrar deal. He spent 10 years in occupation prisons before being displaced to Gaza. Interview: Awad Rajoub, the martyr's father.
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 26/11/2024
