Streamed live on May 19, 2022

Dr.SHIVA LIVE: Are You a BLIND Sheep? You May Be.





In this discussion, Dr. Shiva asks a potent question as to whether you are a "blind sheep" meaning do you see things as they are or as you want them to be. Are you being manipulated to fight among each other and not to see the situation as it truly is. He shares the importance to learn the Science of Systems to go Beyond Left & Right in order to identify the REAL PROBLEM and REAL SOLUTION in a situation.





About DR. SHIVA AYYADURAI, MIT PhD

Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai is a world-renowned engineer, scientist, educator, entrepreneur, and author. He holds four engineering degrees from MIT including his PhD in Biological Engineering. He is a Fulbright Scholar, Westinghouse Science Honors Awardee, Nominee for the National Medal of Technology and Innovation, and has published in major peer-reviewed journals such as IEEE, Nature Neuroscience, CELL's Biophysical Journal.





Dr. SHIVA has created the Foundation of Systems educational program so as to provide anyone in the world the opportunity to understand the principles of ALL systems, requiring no pre-requisites, except a commitment to learn. He believes that we can create an incredible world through this curriculum which provides the foundations on HOW to THINK, not what to think.





Learn the Foundations of System at VASHIVA.com/JOIN. The tuition for the course is $2,600. However, for adults (those over the age of 18), Dr. Shiva is providing a $2,500 scholarship along with 1-year membership to connect with a global community of students and scholars. Thus, the adult student's actual Tuition is only $100.00.





Young people (18 and below) will be afforded a FULL scholarship and first year membership at no cost, provided they are sponsored by an adult alumni of the Foundations of Systems Course.





Also, the best-selling book System & Revolution is now being made available FREE. All you have to do is to pay for shipping and handling. You can order here: https://vashiva.com/join/#freebook





Be the Light!





VASHIVA.COM/JOIN