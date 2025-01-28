BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Implications for AI Development and Market Reactions
7 months ago

China's DeepSeek R1 model challenges the AI status quo, running on desktops at 3% the cost of comparable models! In the latest interview, Zach Vorhies and Mike Adams discuss the implications of this game-changing development and its impact on the market, particularly NVIDIA's stock, which has been riding high on the AI boom.


What does this mean for the future of AI and global tech competition? Watch the full interview to dive deep into the details!


#AIRevolution #TechWar #DeepSeekR1 #NVIDIA #ChinaTech #ArtificialIntelligence #TechNews #GameChanger


🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

