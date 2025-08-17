BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Rhino Rumble (2000, Game Boy Colour)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
7 followers
4 views • 1 month ago

Rhino Rumble is a platformer developed by Dutch company Formula and published by Telegames. It was only released in North America and Europe.

Ricky the Rhino is invited to a jungle party. When he eats a bunch of very hot chilis, he becomes incredibly thirsty and needs to get to a water supply.

Ricky can jump, bottom-stomp and shoot fireballs. The latter two are used to defeat enemies. Ricky needs to get through each level to reach a waterfall. Sometimes, he has to use vehicles like mining carts. In the levels, there are fruits and extra lives to be found. Collecting enough fruits will give you extra lives.

Keywords
formulaplatformergame boy colourgame boy colortelegames
