128-Huge Win For Parental Rights-Court Mandates Religious Vaccination Exemptions in Mississippi

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#richardurbanshow
ICAN wins a huge victory for parents and children in Mississippi and soon, the five other states that mandate vaccinations for school attendance.
https://urbanlifetraininag.org
https://www.urbanlifetraining.org/index.php/advocacy/vaccine-choice/316-eight-facts-about-forced-vaccination-in-west-virginia