All tests and adversity were ordained by GOD from eternity past.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #7; God has established everything in eternity past. Therefore, all things have been filtered through HIS justice system and the Divine Decree. Looking into the tests of JOB, we can begin to see many core principles related to testing or adversity. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!