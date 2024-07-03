Brighteon Broadcast News, July 3, 2024 – The SHIFT Has Hit the Fan

- Government-funded detention camps for Americans. (0:03)

- Political rapture theory and #censorship resistance. (3:19)

- Vaccine compliance is high among Democrats and LGBT. (21:17)

- Supreme Court's qualified legal immunity for US presidents. (30:25)

- Potential war in the Middle East and false flag operation to blame #Russia. (51:34)

- John Deere layoffs, farming, and the mass poisoning of America with pesticides. (1:01:37)

- California's arrest of a man for eating a sandwich. (1:06:59)

- Wave of retail store closures as Bidenomics wreaks havoc. (1:13:57)

- US border security and immigration, treasonous actions by government officials. (1:29:54)

- Government construction of detention facilities for dissenters. (2:04:21)

- Potential for election interference and domestic violence by radical Leftists. (2:22:58)

- AI replacing human jobs in various fields. (2:28:44)

- Security threats from those illegal immigrants who are enemy combatants in the US. (2:37:08)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/