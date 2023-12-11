SHaDoWCa7 sings Safe in the Sky (Roxanne Emery)

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

This is SHaDoWCa7 in her true element; soaring high above the clouds; leaving the troubles and cares of this world far behind.

Her message to all of us:

"Let go and let God"

Look upon the beauty and enjoy the majesty of God's marvelous creation. Bask in His love, and seek His guidance in every aspect of your life.

This video was originally uploaded to the internet on March 27, 2015.

Below is SHaDoWCa7's original description:

"I was requested to sing the song 'Safe in the Sky' by Roxanne Emery (I did change some of the lyrics and added some new lyrics also). This is one awesome song, and it was such a joy to create. Most of you know that Techno/Trance is not my usual style, so composing this background music on my midi-keyboard was a very fun experience. I hope you enjoy it! This video was made with love for all my sweet, wonderful, and caring viewers. ♥ I love you all!"

Lyrics: Safe in the Sky

Sky!… Sky!... Sky!... Sky!...

Sky!... Sky!... Sky!... Sky!...

Come home, my soul, can you feel the weight?

Of this Love and this Trust, let it lead the way!

This Light is so strong it will never fade!

We hear it's so wrong, I don't care what they say!

And who told you you couldn't fly?

Who told you you're born to die?

I'm here to tell you they lied!

You know we'll be safe in the sky!

We're gonna make it alright!

Just take my hand and we'll fly!

We won't go down without a fight!

Yeah, we'll be so safe in the sky!

The sky!... The sky!... The sky!...

Yeah, we'll be so safe in the sky!

The sky!... The sky!... The sky!...

Yeah, we'll be so safe in the sky!

Begin again... You can you know.

You can find a better way to go.

Forget the past. The past is dead!

And all tomorrow lies ahead!

It's never too late, too late to start

To bring to fruition that dream in your heart!

Begin again now! This minute, this day!

A new life awaits you! Don't wish it away!



The Light is there for you and me!

Dreams wake to make our greatest fantasy!

This Light is so strong it will never fade!|

They sing the same song, Don't listen to what they say!

And who told you you couldn't fly?

Who told you you're born to die?

I'm here to tell you they lied!

You know we'll be safe in the sky!

We're gonna make it alright!

Just take my hand and we'll fly!

We won't go down without a fight!

Yeah, we'll be so safe in the sky!

The sky!... The sky!... The sky!...

Yes, we'll be so safe in the sky!

The sky!... The sky!... The sky!...

We'll be so safe in the sky!

Sky!... Sky!... Sky!... Sky!...

Sky!... Sky!... Sky!... Sky!...

And who told you you couldn't fly?

Who told you you're born to die?

I'm here to tell you they lied!

We'll be so safe in the sky!

No deep darkness in the world can overcome the Light!

A single candle flame will burn against the darkest night!

Let all the world of resentment come! Anger... Fear...

Light the single flame of Love and watch the darkness disappear!

The Light!... The Light!... The Light!...

The Light!... We'll be so safe in the Light!

The Light!... The Light!...

Light!... Yes, we'll be so safe in the Light!

Light!... Light!...

