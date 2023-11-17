Israel has been Telling Palestinians to Evacuate - only to Shoot Them like 'wild game' when they do

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Journalist films family leaving their home.
"I told you, let’s stay at home, my son! Let’s stay at home!"
As Abu Ahmad, waving a white flag, follows Israeli instructions & flees their house, his son is shot in the head & killed.
Israel has been telling Palestinians to evacuate only to shoot them like game when they do.