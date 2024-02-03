Why do Priests Bless Throats on the Feast Day of St. Blaise? - Ask A Marian

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ask a Marian, Fr. Anthony Gramlich
Feb 1, 2023
Have you ever wondered why Catholic priests bless throats on February 3, the Feast Day of St. Blaise? Today on Ask A Marian, Fr. Anthony Gramlich, MIC explains the history of this famous tradition and blessing. St. Blaise, pray for us!
