Why do Priests Bless Throats on the Feast Day of St. Blaise? - Ask A Marian

Ask a Marian, Fr. Anthony Gramlich





Feb 1, 2023





Have you ever wondered why Catholic priests bless throats on February 3, the Feast Day of St. Blaise? Today on Ask A Marian, Fr. Anthony Gramlich, MIC explains the history of this famous tradition and blessing. St. Blaise, pray for us!





