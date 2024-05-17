Trajectory Channel Intro

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trajectory
Dictionary Definition: The path followed by a projectile flying or an object moving under the action of given force.
Redefined for this channel: The intended direction of events and outcomes under the action of elites on the common.
Why Trajectory: To provide a method for examining the complex and multii-pronged attack on the world by these self-claimed elites. I hope to lay out logically the path visually to make the complex more simple and digestible.
Rules to Follow:
- The government lies
- The media lies
- The medical industry lies
- The truth is in the results of the actions