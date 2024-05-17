BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trajectory Channel Intro
TRAJECTORY
12 views • 12 months ago

Trajectory

Dictionary Definition: The path followed by a projectile flying or an object moving under the action of given force.

Redefined for this channel: The intended direction of events and outcomes under the action of elites on the common.

Why Trajectory: To provide a method for examining the complex and multii-pronged attack on the world by these self-claimed elites. I hope to lay out logically the path visually to make the complex more simple and digestible.

Rules to Follow:

  1. ﻿﻿The government lies
  2. The media lies
  3. The medical industry lies
  4. The truth is in the results of the actions



Keywords
corruptiondeep statetrajectory
