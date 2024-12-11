BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
REJECTED - Microsoft Investors REJECT Bitcoin Because It’s A SCAM & You Should Too. Brilliant Analysis From Investor Martin Armstrong!
shannonjoytoo
shannonjoytoo
8 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • 6 months ago

Back Up Your LIFE Savings With The Gold Company Shannon TRUSTS. Learn More: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/joy


The End Of Money?


“There is no question that the blockchain code was developed in the intelligence community. We all know that in the programming world. In 1996, the US government released a white paper entitled “How to make a mint: the cryptography of anonymous electronic cash.”


Released by the National Security Agency Office of Information Security Research and Technology, this document basically explains how a government agency could create something like Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency.


Has Bitcoin been manipulated more to make people think digital currencies are better than paper? There is a strong probability of that. This is clearly a dream of tyrants. If I give you $100 bill they do not know where I got it from. If I pay you in Bitcoin, they can trace it to everyone who has ever handled it. This is a control system. This is the END OF MONEY!” ~ Martin Armstrong


I would encourage you all to read this entire commentary as it supports many of our common sense objections to bitcoin and tokenization with fundamental economic theory and a great history lesson!


It is a 13 minute read and WELL worth the time. You can find the full report here: https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/cryptocurrency/bitcoin-the-end-of-money/


We will discuss this and MORE today on the SJ Show.


Tune in TODAY ———>


Please Support Our Sponsors:


If you are invested in the markets and need financial advice you can TRUST. Please consider Dom Pullano of PCM & Associates! He has been Shannon’s advisor for over a decade and would love to help you grow!

Call his toll free number today: 1-800-536-1368

Or visit his website at https://www.pcmpullano.com


Shannon’s Top Headlines December 11, 2024


Microsoft Shareholders REJECT Bitcoin Despite Saylor’s Begging & Pleading:

https://www.cnbc.com/2024/12/10/michael-saylor-case-for-microsoft-buying-bitcoin-gets-rejected-.html


Understanding The Bitcoin SCAM: https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/cryptocurrency/bitcoin-the-end-of-money/


Trump Pledges To Work With The Dreamers - Making Illegals GREAT Again:

https://www.stridentconservative.com/trump-backing-off-his-plan-for-dealing-with-illegal-immigration-again/


LAND GRAB INCOMING Via Bitcoin Pump & Dump: https://www.technocracy.news/solari-report-plunder-capitalism-could-execute-the-largest-land-grab-in-history/


Defeat The Bankster’s OMNIWAR Through State Activation & Local Organization:

https://www.coreysdigs.com/financial/what-the-states-can-do-building-the-legal-and-financial-infrastructure-for-financial-freedom/


SJ Show Notes


Check out Shannon’s Patriot TV landing page! www.patriot.tv/joy


Please support Shannon’s independent network with your donation HERE:

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=MHSMPXEBSLVT6

