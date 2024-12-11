REJECTED - Microsoft Investors REJECT Bitcoin Because It’s A SCAM & You Should Too. Brilliant Analysis From Investor Martin Armstrong!

Back Up Your LIFE Savings With The Gold Company Shannon TRUSTS. Learn More: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/joy





“There is no question that the blockchain code was developed in the intelligence community. We all know that in the programming world. In 1996, the US government released a white paper entitled “How to make a mint: the cryptography of anonymous electronic cash.”





Released by the National Security Agency Office of Information Security Research and Technology, this document basically explains how a government agency could create something like Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency.





Has Bitcoin been manipulated more to make people think digital currencies are better than paper? There is a strong probability of that. This is clearly a dream of tyrants. If I give you $100 bill they do not know where I got it from. If I pay you in Bitcoin, they can trace it to everyone who has ever handled it. This is a control system. This is the END OF MONEY!” ~ Martin Armstrong





I would encourage you all to read this entire commentary as it supports many of our common sense objections to bitcoin and tokenization with fundamental economic theory and a great history lesson!





It is a 13 minute read and WELL worth the time. You can find the full report here: https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/cryptocurrency/bitcoin-the-end-of-money/





Shannon’s Top Headlines December 11, 2024





Microsoft Shareholders REJECT Bitcoin Despite Saylor’s Begging & Pleading:

https://www.cnbc.com/2024/12/10/michael-saylor-case-for-microsoft-buying-bitcoin-gets-rejected-.html





Understanding The Bitcoin SCAM: https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/cryptocurrency/bitcoin-the-end-of-money/





Trump Pledges To Work With The Dreamers - Making Illegals GREAT Again:

https://www.stridentconservative.com/trump-backing-off-his-plan-for-dealing-with-illegal-immigration-again/





LAND GRAB INCOMING Via Bitcoin Pump & Dump: https://www.technocracy.news/solari-report-plunder-capitalism-could-execute-the-largest-land-grab-in-history/





Defeat The Bankster’s OMNIWAR Through State Activation & Local Organization:

https://www.coreysdigs.com/financial/what-the-states-can-do-building-the-legal-and-financial-infrastructure-for-financial-freedom/





