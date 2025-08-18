BrightLearn - Injustice and Resilience Unveiled, an interview with Stewart Rhodes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This podcast exposes Stewart Rhodes’ harrowing account of wrongful imprisonment—18 years for his role in January 6—detailing solitary confinement, systemic corruption and his call to action against what he frames as a weaponized justice system targeting political dissent, while urging grassroots resistance and legal battles to restore constitutional rights.
