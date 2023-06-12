BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"Russia Larger Than Life" - 'Russia Day' - On this day Russia Celebrates our National Holiday - Beautiful Scenes!!! - Mini Documentary
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
174 views • 06/12/2023

This is originally from and created by, the Russian Embassy in London

On this day we celebrate our national holiday - Russia Day.

Russia is home to more than 190 ethnicities and unique cultures, 11 time and 7 climate zones. We tried to cram its vast expanse and enigmatic beauty into a 10-minute short. Enjoy our modest attempt!

Cynthia said: "This is a beautiful created short documentary that is worth the time. That only a few will ever have a chance to see in person, in their lifetime". Well done!

