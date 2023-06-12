"Russia Larger Than Life" - 'Russia Day' - On this day Russia Celebrates our National Holiday - Beautiful Scenes!!! - Mini Documentary

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is originally from and created by, the Russian Embassy in London
On this day we celebrate our national holiday - Russia Day.
Russia is home to more than 190 ethnicities and unique cultures, 11 time and 7 climate zones. We tried to cram its vast expanse and enigmatic beauty into a 10-minute short. Enjoy our modest attempt!
Cynthia said: "This is a beautiful created short documentary that is worth the time. That only a few will ever have a chance to see in person, in their lifetime". Well done!