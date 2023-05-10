MagneGas, Liquid Waste to Energy Technology (Green Hydrogen)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Our liquid "Waste to Energy" clean renewable energy technology is called MagneGas (Green Hydrogen), where our feedstock for its production is toxic hydrocarbon liquid waste and or city/farm sewage, so it's a waste to energy technology. The technology has been in development for over 25 years with 10's of millions of $$$ already spent and which is now commercially ready to be implemented and scaled up. To see a presentation on the MagneGas Technology click HERE