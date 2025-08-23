Democrats War on Alex Jones

https://rumble.com/v6xljz8-nick-fuentesalex-jones-debate-president-trumps.html





The Onion- Backed By Michael Bloomberg- Has Publicly Launched A New Plan To Take Over Alex Jones' Infowars After Their November 2024 Rigged Auction Failed! The Soros-Backed Democratic Party Judge Has Appointed A Receiver & Is Preparing The Travis County Sheriff's Department To Seize The Infowars Studios!





In This Key Report, Alex Jones Breaks Down The Latest Developments