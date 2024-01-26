Create New Account
Exotic, Novel & Emerging Technologies of the 21st Century
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
Published a month ago

Dr. Robert Duncan was a D0D, CIA, DARPA, DOJ contractor until he discovered that his work on neuro-technologies was being used to torture innocent American citizens. Dr. Duncan is the author of "Project Soul Catcher."


Additional Sources:

The Secrets of Mind Control- https://www.wanttoknow.info/mindcontrol10pg


The Battle For Your Mind https://yournewbestlife.blogspot.com/p/the-battle-for-your-mind.html


The 2006 Government Mind Control Debate https://www.mindjustice.org/06-12-romero-book.htm


DECLASSIFIED: Bioeffects of Selected Non-Lethal Weapons https://yournewbestlife.blogspot.com/2022/04/declassified-bioeffects-of-non-lethal.html


Gangstalking, Mind Control, & Cults https://gangstalkingmindcontrolcults.com/


Bioeffects Research for Emerging RF Technologies https://yournewbestlife.blogspot.com/p/bioeffects-research-for-emerging-rf.html


Covert Operations of the National Security Agency (NSA) https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/scalar_tech/esp_scalartech12.htm


Thought Reading Capacity https://yournewbestlife.blogspot.com/p/thought-reading-capacity.htm


Neuro Weapons, Directed Energy Weapons, Mind Control, Targeted Individuals

https://mypatriotsnetwork.com/must-see-neuro-weapons-directed-energy-weapons-mind-control-targeted-individuals/?fbclid=IwAR1xBYRpo_g_45EZTDL4X4PQil92bLyZkiDi-4XL8RN4b2xKI0vHBp0-_CQ


NSA's Subliminal Posthypnotic Scripts https://yournewbestlife.blogspot.com/p/nsas-subliminal-posthypnotic-scripts.html


Join and subscribe:

Celestial Report: https://celestialreport.com/

LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/celestesolum1

Celeste’s Articles;

https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news

