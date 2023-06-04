BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Reports of the Liberation of Novomlynsk in the Kupyansk direction
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
94 views • 06/04/2023

Reports of the liberation of Novomlynsk in the Kupyansk direction

According to a number of military correspondents, Russian troops crossed the Oskol River today and drove the enemy out of the settlement. Novomlynsk north of Kupyansk in the Kharkov region. The village played an important role in the new defensive line of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. On the elevated outskirts of the settlement, units of the 3rd Terro Def of the Armed Forces of Ukraine previously dug in here.

If the information is confirmed, it can be argued that there is an open road to the next target in this direction - the village of Dvurechnaya, followed by the occupied Kupyansk itself.

