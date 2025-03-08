BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Ukraine loses access to Maxar satellite imagery via US government
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
72 views • 6 months ago

Ukraine loses access to Maxar satellite imagery via US government.

Adding: ❗️No one threatened to disconnect Ukraine from Starlink, Marco Rubio said.

"And say thank you, because without Starlink, Ukraine would have lost this war long ago, and the Russians would now be on the border with Poland," the Secretary of State emphasized.

Video Description: 

March 7, 2025

In its defense against the Russian invasion, the Ukrainian military has relied on satellite images provided by its partners. But the US aerospace company Maxar Technologies (Colorado) has restricted Ukraine's access to its commercial satellite imagery that has been tasked and collected by the US government. The company said that the decision does not impact other non-US government Maxar programs.

Kyiv has been using the high-resolution satellite imagery for defense and strategic planning, tracking Russian troop movements, assessing battlefield conditions and monitoring Russian infrastructure damage. The alleged move follows the US decision to stop intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

00:00 Maxar Technologies restricts Ukraine's access to its data

00:32 Marina Miron, Military analyst

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XxJuYmDbZlc&t=18s

Also about this at: 

https://www.9news.com/article/news/local/next/next-with-kyle-clark/trump-administration-ukraine-satellite-images-maxar/73-0d513ee3-b75b-4bd7-909d-d81883f5a716

More details: 

US stops providing Ukraine with satellite imagery  

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency has "temporarily suspended access" to US-purchased commercial satellite imagery for Ukraine following an administration directive, The Washington Post reports, citing the agency. 

👉Maxar, a US satellite imagery provider, confirmed its services for Ukraine were affected.

🤔Business Insider reported that Ukrainian drone operators relied on Maxar for reconnaissance and identifying Russian targets for deep strikes. 

🤔Time Magazine cited a source saying a group of Western "partners" assisting Ukraine with satellite intelligence left Kiev after the White House suspended access.


