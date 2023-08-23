And We Know 8.22.2023 LT w Remnant Revolution tour interview! An Amazing MOVEMENT! PRAY!

LT of And We Know





August 22, 2023





LT had an opportunity to visit with Robert and Jaime to discuss the Remnant Revolution tour as they explain how it all came together and how the LORD has been changing lives on this journey. Sit back, relax and enjoy this update. You, as and And We Know follower and supporter, have played an intricate role in the saving of lives as an indirect sponsor of this journey through our support of this amazing ministry.





